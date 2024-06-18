Michael McConville: Detectives investigating the murder of 74-year-old in the Annaghmare Road area of Crossmaglen have been granted a 36-hour extension to question suspect aged 67-years

By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Jun 2024, 09:57 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2024, 12:48 BST
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man aged in his 70s in Crossmaglen
Major Investigation Team detectives investigating the murder of 74-year-old Michael McConville in the Annaghmare Road area of Crossmaglen on Saturday evening, 15th June, have been granted a 36-hour extension for the detention of a 67-year-old man arrested as part of the ongoing police investigation.

Earlier Newry and Mourne District SDLP Counsillor, Pete Byrne, who covers Crossmaglen, said he was up “at his home talking to his neighbours earlier today – and they are so shocked”.

"I met up with him a couple of weeks ago through business and he was a really decent quiet man,” he said.

"His parents had died and he lived in the home house on his own and had a large farm.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man aged in his 70s in Crossmaglen

"He was a fit and able man too.

"He was a complete gentleman and not someone who I could have seen getting into an argument.

"Today his neighbours are in complete shock that anything like that would happen to him.”