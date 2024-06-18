Michael McConville: Detectives investigating the murder of 74-year-old in the Annaghmare Road area of Crossmaglen have been granted a 36-hour extension to question suspect aged 67-years
Earlier Newry and Mourne District SDLP Counsillor, Pete Byrne, who covers Crossmaglen, said he was up “at his home talking to his neighbours earlier today – and they are so shocked”.
"I met up with him a couple of weeks ago through business and he was a really decent quiet man,” he said.
"His parents had died and he lived in the home house on his own and had a large farm.
"He was a fit and able man too.
"He was a complete gentleman and not someone who I could have seen getting into an argument.
"Today his neighbours are in complete shock that anything like that would happen to him.”