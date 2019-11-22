Mick Fealty: Silence on IRA overseeing Sinn Fein is ‘extraordinary’

The editor of a leading NI blog has said it is “extraordinary” how little attention has been given to the PSNI revelation that the IRA Army Council still oversees Sinn Fein strategy.

Slugger O’Toole Editor Mick Fealty was speaking after writing about the recent leadership contest for Vice President of Sinn Fein which, unusually, did not result in the respective votes being published.

Writing in ‘The Critic’, he said the outcome was that “we know little about who is in charge [of Sinn Fein], never mind how decisions are made. What’s odd though is how SF’s odd state of affairs so rarely attracts attention from either the British or Irish media”.

Speaking to the News Letter after debating the matter on the Nolan Show, he said there is also an issue how little public attention was given to the recent PSNI re-affirmation of its 2015 view that the IRA Army Council still oversees Sinn Fein.

“It is extraordinary,” he said, also noting that an Independent Reporting Commission (IRC) panel member told the News Letter that the reason the issue was not mentioned in its latest report because “that was a political issue”.

He added: “We have accommodated ourselves to profoundly undemocratic norms. And one of the ways this shows itself is a general unwillingness to subject certain groups to the norms of accountability... And the idea that some people can be excused from that accountability on the basis that it is too political to subject them to accountability is a perfect example of that departure from democratic norms.”

The “deep irony” was that the IRC was set up after IRA involvement in the Kevin McGuigan murder of 2015, which he noted threatened to collapse Stormont. However if this issue is not tackled “the IRA go back to being invisible again”.

This matters, he says, because it is assumed with political parties that “the person who says they are the leader are the leader”. After poor election results, as happened to Sinn Fein recently in the south, he noted, party members can then change the leadership, prompting “a renewal process” which can “refresh the party and give it new ideas and hints for new directions”.

The IRC nor Sinn Fein offered any response. The IRC said previously that its role is to measure progress towards ending paramilitarism but that security assessments are “a matter for the security authorities”.