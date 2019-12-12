Mike Kerr Bangor murder: Police release new CCTV footage

Detectives have released CCTV footage of two men who they want to speak to as part of their investigation into the murder of former BBC announcer Mike Kerr.

Police want to speak to the two people captured in this CCTV image

Mr Kerr, 68, was discovered badly beaten inside his Bangor home on Tuesday November 19.

Neighbours discovered his body at the bottom of the stairs in his house. He had suffered skull and facial fractures.

Mr Kerr was a radio and television announcer on BBC NI in the 1970s and 1980s.

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said: “Michael, who was known as Mike, was a defenceless older man and he was subjected to a vicious and sustained attack receiving multiple blows to his head and body.

“As we approach Christmas, Mike’s family are still trying to come to terms with their senseless loss. I am continuing to establish a motive for Mike’s murder but his family are still lost for answers as to why this happened to their loved one.

“I am releasing CCTV footage of two people who I believe may be able to assist me with my investigation. These two people can be seen on CCTV, walking along Birch Drive in the early hours of Monday November 18 at 4.41am.

“I believe that Mike was murdered some time between 2pm on Sunday November 17 when he was last seen and Monday morning when he failed to leave the house according to his normal routine. These two people may have seen something important or may have information that could help me with my inquiries. I would ask for these two people to contact police on 101 quoting reference CCS 1201 19/11/19. I would also ask the public to get in contact if they recognise these individuals.

“I still believe that answers to Mike’s murder lie within the community and I am appealing for the public’s help. Mike’s killers would have had bloodstained clothes – perhaps you have noticed someone you know acting strangely?

“If anyone has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, detectives can be contacted at Bangor PSNI station on 101. Alternatively contact can be made confidentially with the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”

Police had previously said they launched a murder inquiry began after receiving the results of the post-mortem examination. They said Mr Kerr’s body showed “no signs of defensive injuries” and he was likely to have been “utterly defenceless”.

They said it was believed whoever was involved in the killing of Mr Kerr would have left his home in blood-stained clothes.

Police said they believed the incident occurred inside his home.