'Mindless idiots' use firework strapped to aerosol can to blow-up NI child's honesty box

The PSNI has labelled those responsible for blowing up a child's honesty box in Northern Ireland as "mindless idiots".

The incident happened in Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh on Sunday evening.

The image on the left shows the aftermath of the explosion whilst the photo on the right was taken after a similar but unrelated incident. (Photos: PSNI)

The honesty box that belonged to a local child was used to sell fresh eggs.

"Last night around midnight, some mindless idiots decided to destroy this child's honesty box," said the PSNI.

"Why anyone would want to destroy a child's efforts to earn a few pounds selling some eggs is beyond me. A post box was also destroyed nearby."

The PSNI went on to describe the actions of those responsible as "stupid" and "dangerous".

The same images as above without pixelation.

"They taped a firework to an aerosol can in order to do so. Which is both stupid and dangerous, not to mention frightening for children, pets and elderly residents."

The PSNI shared the news of the incident on social media and to stress the dangers of fireworks they used a graphic image from a similar incident where someone sustained serious injuries and burns to their hands and fingers.

"Parents please talk to your kids, before we or our NHS colleagues see this or worse.

"Police are asking for help in tracking down a car with two males who are believed to have been involved. If you can help, ring 101 and quote incident 412 22/10/18."

Some people responded to the post on social media by telling the PSNI they would like to donate some money to the child who owned the honesty box.

"The mother of this young boy has contacted police to say how overwhelmed she is with the support and kind offers of money" wrote the PSNI a while later.

"However she has said there is no need for people to dip their hands into their pockets. She would rather these idiots were caught, or decide to come forward and explain themselves."