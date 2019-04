The P.S.N.I. has confirmed a Northern Ireland man who went missing from the Newtownards area has been located.

The P.S.N.I. made an urgent appeal to the public for help with locating missing man Simon Osborne.

Simon Osborne. (Image supplied by P.S.N.I.)

"Mr Osborne has been located.

"Thank you for all your shares and comments," said the P.S.N.I.

