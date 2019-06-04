Missing N.I. teenager Caoimhin Cassidy believed to have died in burning stolen car

A missing Northern Ireland teenager is believed to be the individual whose body was discovered inside a burning stolen car over the weekend.

Caoimhin Cassidy, 18, was last seen in Londonderry on Friday May 31.

Caoimhin Cassidy. (Photo issued by P.S.N.I. Foyle)

The P.S.N.I. made an urgent missing person appeal to the public to come forward with information if they had seen Mr. Cassidy.

However, Mr. Cassidy's girlfriend, Raychel Anne Smith McLaughlin, posted a message on Facebook on Monday evening.

"My nightmare has become reality, no words can describe how i feel at the minute," she said.

"Rest in peace babey'boy [sic], I will always, always love you Caoimhin Cassidy."

Miss Smith McLaughlin posted another tribute to her boyfriend on Tuesday afternoon.

"Cant stand the fact ill [sic] never see you again , it will be soreal [sic] when we bring you home tomorrow - am lost, confused, baffled!

"Why you? Why so soon? Questions ill [sic] ask myself forever, broke to the bone isnt [sic] the words."

One of Mr. Cassidy's friends said he hoped Mr. Cassidy could "rest easy" in heaven.

"Rest easy big man keep and eye on ur [sic] wee bro and the rest of the family - thoughts and prayers are with ya all," said the friend.

The P.S.N.I. and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service recovered a body from the stolen vehicle that had caught fire after colliding with a lamppost in the Galliagh area of the city.

Police are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and are working to establish if any other persons were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Chief Inspector Jonny Hunter is appealing for anyone who observed a red coloured Mazda car being driven in the area of Oakfield Avenue or Fairview Road prior to the collision or anyone who witnessed the collision to contact officers in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 316 01/06/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

The P.S.N.I. is awaiting the results of a post-mortem before formally identifying the person whose body was found inside the burning stolen vehicle.