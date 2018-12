The PSNI has issued a missing person appeal for a Northern Ireland woman who has not been seen for days.

Lesa Knocker, from Belfast, was reported missing by her family after she was not seen for several days.

MISSING - Lesa Knocker.

"Ms. Knocker's family are becoming increasingly concerned for her safety and well being," said the PSNI.

"If you have seen Lesa or know where she is, please ring 101 and quote 371 of 06/12/18.," added the police.

Police made the appeal via social media on Friday afternoon.