Police are trying to locate a 28 year-old Northern Ireland woman who has been reported as missing.

Aislinn Harte was last seen on Friday at approximately 11:30pm leaving an address in the Twin Brook area of Belfast.

Aislinn Harte. (Photo provided by P.S.N.I.)

Aislinn was last seen wearing a mustard coloured shirt and black jeans.

If anyone has seen Aislinn please call 101 quoting reference number 423 of 01/04/19.