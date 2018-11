The PSNI has appealed to the public for information that could help them locate a missing 35 year-old Northern Ireland man/

Michael Gray was reported missing to the police by his family on Sunday afternoon.

MISSING: 35 year-old, Michael Gray.

PSNI North Belfast said Mr. Gray could be driving a silver BMW X5.

Mr. Gray is described as 5' 10", slim build, brown hair and eyes and has a sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

If you have any information please contact the non-emergency number 101 and cite reference number: CC2018110400745.