Missing NI man: Round-the-clock search ongoing for Jordan McLester

Searches are continuing for a Northern Ireland man who has been missing since the weekend.

Jordan McLester, 19, was last seen in the Kingsbury Gardens area of Coleraine at 11.40pm on Sunday.

A search operation is ongoing in Coleraine for 19-year-old Jordan McLester

The 19-year-old’s family said on Monday they were becoming “increasingly concerned for his welfare”.

Up to 100 volunteers have been searching day and night for the young man, who is described as being 5’6”, of slight build with dirty fair hair and blue eyes.

Sean McCarry, regional commander of Community Rescue Services Coleraine said volunteers are carrying out a joint search with the PSNI, concentrated on an area of the River Bann which runs through the Co Londonderry town.

He told the News Letter: “Boats have been on the water 24 hours a day since Monday. The Coleraine team has been supported by volunteers from the Ballymoney and Limavady areas.

Jordan McLester, 19, has been missing since Sunday

“Our lines of enquiry have led us to focus our search on the River Bann and surrounding area.”

Police have appealed for anyone who has information about Jordan’s whereabouts to contact them on 101.