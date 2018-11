Police are appealing to the public to help them locate a missing Northern Ireland who was last seen six days ago.

Andrew Turner was last seen in the Boucher Road area of Belfast on November 20, 2018.

MISSING: Andrew Turner.

Mr. Turner lives in the Carryduff area.

"If you have seen Andrew or know where he might be please contact Police on 101 quoting serial 617 25/11/18," said a PSNI spokesperson.