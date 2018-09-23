Missing NI woman believed to be in France

The PSNI said they believe a missing woman from Northern Ireland they are trying to locate is in France

Nineteen year-old, Sinead Murphy, was last seen in the Galliagh area of Londonderry on Friday at 10:30am.

MISSING: 19 year-old, Sinead Murphy.

Sinead was wearing a green shirt and blue jeans when she went missing.

”Police believe she is in France,” said the PSNI.

“Sinead may have gotten on a flight. Enquiries continue into this.

“If anyone has information of Sinead’s whereabouts or is able to get in contact with her, please let us know on 101 quoting incident reference number 1335 of 21/09/18,” police added.