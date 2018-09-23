Missing NI woman believed to be in Paris

The PSNI said they believe a missing woman from Northern Ireland they are trying to locate is in Paris.

Nineteen year-old, Sinead Murphy, was last seen in the Galliagh area of Londonderry on Friday at 10:30am.

Sinead Murphy.

Sinead was wearing a green shirt and blue jeans when she went missing.

"If anyone out there has any information as to exactly where she is or has been in contact with her please please get in touch," said the PSNI



"Sinead; if you are reading this please get in touch with us or your family. You are not in any trouble. You are loved, treasured and missed dearly and all those who care for you want to know you are safe," said the PSNI

”We believe Sinead is in Paris at this time.

“If anyone has information of Sinead’s whereabouts or is able to get in contact with her, please let us know on 101 quoting incident reference number 1335 of 21/09/18,” police added.