Missing schoolgirl: Lana Nuttell (14) has links to Craigavon, Portadown, Dungannon, Fermanagh and Brookeborough

A Craigavon Senior High School pupil, Lana Nuttell, has gone missing after she failed to turn up for her lift yesterday.

By Carmel Robinson
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 9:20 am

Police have issued an appeal to help find the missing 14-year-old who was last seen at her school yesterday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Lana Nuttell is a missing person from E District.

“Lana is 14 years old and was last seen at school yesterday at Craigavon Senior High, Craigavon.

“She was due to be collected at 3.30pm but did not turn up for her lift.

“Lana was last seen wearing a Craigavon senior high uniform and is thought to have connections to the Dungannon, Portadown Brookeborough, Fermanagh areas.”

