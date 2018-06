A missing Coleraine woman has been found safe and well, police say.

The PSNI had asked the public to help locate Yvonne Hegarty, 50, after she went missing.

She had been last seen at 5pm on Monday, June 25 and her family and friends were described as being “very concerned for her wellbeing.”

Today, shortly after 7am, a police spokesperson said: “Missing Coleraine woman Yvonne Hegarty has been located safe and well.

“PSNI would like to thank the public for their assistance with this matter.”