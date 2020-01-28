MLA’s serious concerns over fairness of PSNI senior officer selection

One of the five politicians on the panel to select a new deputy chief constable (DCC) has withdrawn from the process citing concerns over fairness.

Ulster Unionist Assembly member Alan Chambers said that although the selection process was designed to be “rigorously fair,” he said he did not get this impression during his involvement.

Outgoing temporary DCC Stephen Martin (right) addressing a meeting of the NI Policing Board along with Chief Constable Simon Byrne

Temporary DCC Stephen Martin failed to make the shortlist of candidates and announced he was retiring next month after 34 years’ service.

Mr Martin did not link the two when announing his decision to step down.

The senior officer was one of four final candidates for the post of chief constable – along with Simon Byrne, Jon Boutcher and PSNI ACC Mark Hamilton – when George Hamilton retired last summer.

In a letter to the NI Policing Board, which is responsible for appointing personnel to senior PSNI positions, Mr Chambers said his experience of the new DCC selection process “did not leave [him] with the impression” that the “process had been rigorously fair as expected”.

He also said that it fell “far short of where it needs to be”.

With the shortlist now compiled, interviews for the £168,000-a-year post will take place in the coming days, with the successful candidate expected to be named soon after their conclusion.

As well as Mr Chambers, the selection board members are: NI Policing Board chair Anne Connolly; NIPB vice-chair Debbie Watters; John Blair MLA; Dolores Kelly MLA; Gerry Kelly MLA; Gary Middleton MLA, and Paul Nolan (board member/independent researcher).

In his letter, the North Down MLA went on to say: “This is obviously a key post within the PSNI – second only to the post of chief constable itself – and whoever gets it will have a major role in delivering policing throughout Northern Ireland.

“It is therefore absolutely vital that whoever is ultimately appointed to that post is done so via a process that is rigorously fair.”

Mr Chambers added: “I regret to say that my experiences last week did not leave me with this impression.”

In response to the letter, a spokeswoman for the NIPB said: “The recruitment process for the deputy chief constable position is based on the principles of merit, fairness and openness.

“It incorporates independent scrutiny at all stages to provide additional probity and transparency.”

She added: “As the process is ongoing the board will not be making any further comment.”