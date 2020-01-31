MoD rejects ‘intelligence file claim’ of Robert Nairac role in UVF Miami Showband murders

The Ministry of Defence has formally rejected claims that Army officer Capt Robert Nairac was involved in the Miami Showband massacre.

The gunmen were UVF members, some of whom were also in the UDR; the Historical Enquiries Team later said the atrocity raised “disturbing questions about collusive and corrupt behaviour”.

Survivor Steve Travers says the man who led the attack was an officer-like figure with an English accent which led to speculation that English captain Robert Nairac, later murdered by the IRA, was involved.

The files which have surfaced reportedly suggest Nairac obtained equipment and uniforms for the killers and was responsible for the planning and executing of the attack.

The Irish News reported that the files had been revealed during litigation against the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and police by relatives of the victims.

Veteran Troubles journalist Ed Moloney said that “if true, the story is nothing short of sensational and scandalous”, but added that “no evidence was presented” yet that the documents exist or actually link Nairac to the murders.

Former diplomat Alistair Kerr, who wrote the book ‘Betrayal’ about Nairac, also noted that “we do not know” what the files say, as they are not in the public domain.

He speculated that Nairac could have had legitimate dealings with the UDR members. And as “all or almost all” of them were in that regiment, he said, they would have had their own kit and would not have had to depend on Nairac for it.

There was “no evidence”, he said, that Nairac was in NI from April 1975 to June 1976, when the atrocity took place.

And he noted that Mr Travers’ testimony “makes it clear” that Nairac was not the man who directed the atrocity – Travers saying the hair colours didn’t match.

The MoD appeared to affirm that the files and allegations are real – but rejected the conclusions being drawn.

“The allegations made in the documents have not been substantiated and we continue to deny any involvement from Captain Nairac in the Miami Showband incident,” it said.

“The documents have been provided as part of ongoing litigation and it would be inappropriate to comment further.” It is understood the redacted files do not display intelligence reliability ratings.

Last week the judge in the case said delays by police in disclosing files since 2012 was “appalling”.

Nairac was not mentioned in the hearing.

The solicitor for the families declined to comment.

Geoff Knupfer is lead investigator for the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains, which is attempting to recover the body of Capt Nairac for a Christian burial.

“Robert Nairac’s name has attracted and been dogged for years by allegation and counter allegation,” he said.

“The details in the context of current litigation are a matter for the Ministry of Defence.

“The sole objective of the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains is to find the remains of the Disappeared and to return them to their families for Christian burial.

“Of the 16 Disappeared cases, 13 have been successfully concluded. There are three outstanding cases and that of Robert Nairac is one of them. Our objective is an entirely humanitarian one.”