Monaghan man, aged 71, fined for NI waste offences

A man from the Republic of Ireland has been fined for committing waste offences in Co Armagh.

James (Seamus) McCooey, 71, of Killyneill, Tyholland, Monaghan, pleaded guilty to breaches of waste management legislation at Armagh Magistrates’ court and was fined £2,000 on Friday.

Environment Agency officers had investigated two sites owned by Mr McCooey on Knockbane Road in Middletown, just on the south-west Armagh side of the Republic-Northern Ireland border, where scrap metal, old vehicles and more had been deposited without authorisation, according to a statement from Northern Ireland’s Executive Office.

Despite an earlier failure to remove the waste, both sites have now been cleared.