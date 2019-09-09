Money for mother’s gravestone stolen during burglary

Money intended to pay for a family gravestone was stolen during burglary in Portadown.

Local councillor Paul Duffy said, “Another burglary took place in Ballyoran Park around 11am Thursday morning (September 5).

“The thieves ransacked the house and took a sum of cash which was meant for a head stone for the grave of the tenants late mother.”

Councillor Duffy said it’s the second time in a month the area has been targeted and called for vigilance, “This despicable act mirrors a burglary last month with the back door and window being forced open and an area being bleached to cover potential evidence.

“I would ask people to be vigilant day and report any suspicious activity in the area to the PSNI straight away.”