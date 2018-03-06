Money stolen during burglary

Police in Londonderry are appealing for information after a commercial premises was burgled.

The burglary took place in the Bay Road area of the city recently.

Constable Wallace said “At some point between 5:00 pm on Saturday March 3 and 8:30 am on Monday March 5, entry was forced to a the premises and cash stolen from it.

"Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 202 05/03/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”