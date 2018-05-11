Money stolen during burglary in Lisburn

Detectives investigating a burglary at a house in the Gregg Street area of Lisburn on Wednesday, May 9 have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sometime between 5pm and 11.30pm the property was entered and a sum of money stolen.

According to police, “the intruders searched a number of rooms, disturbing the contents within each.”

Investigating officers are urging anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area to contact them at Lisburn on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1398 of 09/05/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.