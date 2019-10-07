Money stolen during Whitewell Road robbery

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the report of a robbery at a shop on the Whitewell Road on Saturday, October 5.

It was reported that at around 10.40pm two males entered the shop and threatened staff before making off with a sum of cash from the till.

Two female members of staff were not injured during this incident, however were left badly shaken following their ordeal.

One of the males is described as being approximately 5’5” tall, of slim build and was wearing a high-viz jacket.

The second male was approximately 6’ tall, of large/rounded build and was wearing all black clothing. Both men had their faces covered and spoke with Belfast accents.

Detective Sergeant O’Flaherty is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has information that they believe could help police with their investigation, to contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1853 05/10/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.