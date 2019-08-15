Money stolen from home of elderly NI man

Police are appealing for information after a sum of money was stolen from the home of a man in his eighties in recent days.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at a house in the Lough Shore Road area of Derrygonnelly in Co Fermanagh.



Detective Constable McCabe said: “It was reported that the burglary took place at some stage between Saturday afternoon (10 August) and Monday morning (12 August).



“A sum of money was stolen from the home of a man in his eighties.



“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone with any information, or who saw anything suspicious in the area over the weekend, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1956 of 12/08/19.



“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”