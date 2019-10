Detectives are investigating a burglary at a house on Shore Road in Belfast.

Entry was forced to the property via the rear door sometime on Friday evening, 4 October.

PSNI

Rooms were ransacked and money was stolen.

Detectives at Musgrave CID are investigating and would like to hear from anyone who noticed any suspicious people or vehicles in the area. Please call 101, quoting reference 31 05/10/19.