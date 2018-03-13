Moneymore shooting: Police still trying to establish motive for attack

Detectives investigating the shooting of a young man in Moneymore on Friday, March 9 say they are still trying to establish a motive for the attack.

The 22-year-old was found slumped inside a vehicle on the Carndaisy Road by a passer-by at around 9.50pm. He had sustained a gunshot wound to his head.

He was rushed to Antrim Area Hospital for treatment and was later transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

On Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Belfast Health Trust described his condition as “critically ill”.

Speaking to the Mid Ulster Mail, a PSNI spokesman said investigating officers are still working to establish a motive for the shooting.

Urging witnesses to come forward, Detective Chief Inspector Will Tate said: “I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Carndaisy Road area of Moneymore on the evening of Friday, March 9, or anyone who has information which may be of assistance to police enquiries to contact detectives at Cookstown on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1484 09/03/18.”

Also appealing for anyone with information to contact police, UUP Councillor Trevor Wilson said the shooting had left the local community in a state of shock.

“People in the local area are shocked that something like this has occurred here,” he said. “It is a very worrying development and I would appeal to anyone with any information about what happened to report it to the PSNI.”

Information about the incident can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.