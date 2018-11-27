More than 100 NI youths take part in organised fight - sticks, bricks and golf balls used

More than 100 Northern Ireland took part in an arranged fight on Monday evening.

The incident is but the latest in a series of organised fights between young people in the Donegall Pass / Orneau Road area of Belfast.

Some of the youths involved in the fight were seen carrying sticks, bricks and golf balls.

Police are urging parents to keep their children away from the area.

As a result of this three vehicles were damaged, but the PSNI say the greatest concern is that this ongoing behaviour will lead to serious injury.