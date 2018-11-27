More than 100 NI youths take part in organised fight - sticks, bricks and golf balls used

More than 100 Northern Ireland took part in an arranged fight on Monday evening.
The incident is but the latest in a series of organised fights between young people in the Donegall Pass / Orneau Road area of Belfast.
Police are urging parents to keep their children away from the area.
Violence escalated on Monday night around 8:30pm with more than 100 youths involved, some of whom were seen to be carrying sticks, broken bricks and golf balls.
As a result of this three vehicles were damaged, but the PSNI say the greatest concern is that this ongoing behaviour will lead to serious injury.