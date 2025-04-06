A general view of the Dungannon Road, Portadown: Police have appealed for information after 18-year-old Morgan Henry from the Tandragee area died following a two vehicle collision in Portadown today.

Police have appealed for information after 18-year-old Morgan Henry from the Tandragee area died following a two vehicle collision in Portadown today.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roads Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “At approximately 1.40am police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Dungannon Road involving a blue BMW 330 and a red Vauxhall Corsa.

"Officers along with colleagues from other emergency services attended but sadly Morgan, the driver of the Corsa, was declared deceased at the scene. Four occupants of the BMW have received medical treatment following the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Dungannon Road was closed for a number of hours but has now re-opened.

“Our officers at the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision and we would ask anyone who may have witnessed what happened or anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 105 06/04/25.”