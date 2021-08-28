Mother accused of allowing her toddler’s death in Dungannon is to be granted bail

Flowers and teddy bears at a house in Dungannon, from where the child was taken to hospital and later died. Picture: Press Eye

But with Jade Dempsey, 24, set to quit her home in Co Tyrone, she will not be released from custody until another approved address is located.

Mrs Justice Keegan also confirmed she can be temporarily let out to attend two-year-old Ali Jayden Doyle’s funeral if there is any delay in securing new accommodation.

The little girl died in hospital after sustaining serious head injuries at a house in Dungannon earlier this month.

Dempsey, whose address cannot be disclosed due to reporting restrictions, faces charges of perverting the course of justice and causing or allowing the death of a child. Her partner, 32-year-old Darren Armstong, is accused of Ali’s murder and perverting the course of justice.

Paramedics called to his home at Park Avenue, Dungannon on August 6 brought the toddler to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where she was pronounced dead.

A previous court heard Dempsey initially told police she had gone to the address to return a bank card, leaving Ali and her one-year-old son with Armstrong while she retraced her steps to look for a dropped child’s dummy.

She claimed that during the search her partner phoned to say the girl had stopped breathing. When she ran back Armstrong said Ali fell and struck her head against a fireplace after being hit with a toy by her younger brother.

According to the prosecution Dempsey lied at first about what happened on the day her daughter died.

She then told detectives she actually planned to travel to Belfast to buy a buggy, leaving her son and daughter with Armstrong in breach of social services care arrangements.

But on her way to the bus station he informed her by phone Ali was no longer breathing.

Originally from the Republic of Ireland, Dempsey’s application for bail had been on hold amid issues over the proposed address. However, the court was told yesterday she has now decided to give up the tenancy on her current home.

Defence counsel Aileen Smyth said: “She will be formally declared homeless.”

Granting bail in what she described as “a difficult and sensitive case”, Mrs Justice Keegan imposed strict conditions.

