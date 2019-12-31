Mother accused of murdering daughter seeks pathologist’s report for bail hearing

A woman accused of murdering her daughter is seeking a pathologist report to establish if she has a case to answer, the High Court has heard.

Five-year-old Nadia Zofia Kalinowska was discovered at the family’s home in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim in the early hours of December 15.

The child’s mother Aleksandra Wahab, 25, and stepfather Abdul Wahab, 31, are jointly charged with her murder.

They also face counts of causing or allowing the death of a child, and grievous bodily harm with intent to the little girl over a year-long period.

A previous court heard the couple deny the charges, and claim Nadia sustained the fatal injuries when she fell down a flight of stairs at their Fernagh Drive home in the middle of the night.

Both accused were due to mount applications to be released on bail today.

But defence lawyers sought adjournments due to issues over any potential addresses.

A judge was told their house has been boarded up and is no longer available.

Gavyn Cairns, representing Aleksandra Wahab, who is originally from Poland, confirmed medical evidence relating to the post-mortem was also being sought.

“The state pathologist’s report hasn’t been disclosed yet, it will be requested,” he said.

Pressed on how it would assist the bail application, the barrister replied: “That will address the question of whether there’s a prima facie case.”

A lawyer for Abdul Wahab, a Pakistani national, said checks are still to be made at a location where he may want to live.

“This is his first time in custody and he’s very distressed,” counsel said.

“He’s reluctant to adjourn the application for bail, however he understands the issue of an address will be an important matter for the court.”

Agreeing to put the couple’s bids for bail on hold, Lord Justice Stephens indicated both should be heard together in future.

He added: “If the recommendation is accepted and followed, that will require the pathologist’s report being sought by Mrs Wahab.”