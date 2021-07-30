Mother of baby Liam O'Keefe remanded in custody after she is charged with his murder in court

The mother of a baby boy has been remanded in custody charged with his murder.

By PA Reporter
Friday, 30th July 2021, 12:29 pm

Raluca Ioana Tagani, 29, appeared before a judge in Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

She is accused of murdering her son Liam O’Keefe in a house in the Ardoyne of area of north Belfast on Tuesday

Tagani, who is originally from Romania, is also accused of the attempted murder of another young child in the same incident. The child is in a critical condition in hospital.

Flowers and cuddly toys are left on the footpath outside the house where baby Liam O'Keefe was killed.

The accused, whose address was not provided to the court, appeared via video link from a custody cell for the brief hearing before deputy District Judge McStay.

No application for bail was made and the judge remanded Tagani in custody to appear before the court again on August 27.