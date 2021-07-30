Raluca Ioana Tagani, 29, appeared before a judge in Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

She is accused of murdering her son Liam O’Keefe in a house in the Ardoyne of area of north Belfast on Tuesday

Tagani, who is originally from Romania, is also accused of the attempted murder of another young child in the same incident. The child is in a critical condition in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flowers and cuddly toys are left on the footpath outside the house where baby Liam O'Keefe was killed.

The accused, whose address was not provided to the court, appeared via video link from a custody cell for the brief hearing before deputy District Judge McStay.