Mother of murdered loyalist John Boreland offers £10,000 reward to help find killers

The mother of leading Belfast loyalist John Boreland has put forward a £10,000 reward in one last bid to bring his killers to justice.

Mr Boreland, 46, was shot dead outside his home in Sunningdale Gardens in the Ballysillan area by a lone gunman using a shotgun on Sunday August 7, 2016.

Three men who burned a car used by the killers received sentences ranging from four years, nine months to six years last year. A judge described the murder as a “cold-blooded assassination”.

Mr Boreland’s mother, Winnie, told the News Letter she was now 70 and had to take one last chance to secure justice for her son. She has put the money forward along with her husband Billy.

“This appeal is important because three people were convicted last year for perverting the course of justice and making property available for terrorism in relation to the case, but nobody has been charged with the murder of my son,” she told the News Letter.

“I just felt that it might be an incentive to someone to help us to find his killers and get them convicted.”

It would have been John’s 50th birthday this year, she said.

“John was a loving dad to three children and he never got to live to see his grandsons. He was also a much loved brother and uncle.”

She added: “Our broken lives will never be healed and we can’t get peace knowing that his murderer is still out there.”

Winnie is particularly interested in information about the gunman, but also on the other men in the getaway car.

“If we can get all of them that would be even better,” she said.

They are interested in any information that might put the killers behind bars.

“I am 70 and if there is anything I can do to help catch these people – then that is why I am doing this appeal – I couldn’t think of anything else and I needed to try one more time.”

Information can given via the PSNI on tel 101.

Mr Boreland was a close associate of north Belfast loyalist Andre Shoukri. He had a previous conviction for extortion and was shot in the thigh – he said by UDA members – in an attack in Belfast two years before he was murdered.