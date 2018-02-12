Mother-of-two found dead in Belfast is named

Police have launched an investigation after a 64-year-old mother of two was found dead in suspicious circumstances in north Belfast in the early hours of Sunday morning.

May Stevens was found in her Lismoyne Park home shortly after 3.00am by police officers who suspected her car had been stolen.

The PSNI said the officers called at Mrs Stevens’ home to enquire about her car which had been seen a short time earlier on the North Circular Road having failed to stop for police.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said: “At this stage we are treating Mrs Stevens’ death as suspicious. We now know that her car was stolen between 1.30am and 2am on Sunday before it was found abandoned in Glenbank Place at around 6.45am.

“I am keen to trace the movements of the car, a red Hyundai I30, bearing registration plates NRZ 3370, in North Belfast between 1.30am and 6.45am. The vehicle has damage to its nearside.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who has information about two men who were seen walking away from the car after it was abandoned in Glenbank Place in the direction of the Crumlin Road.

“I am investigating a possible link to two other attempted burglaries in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning – one of which was also in Lismoyne Park.

“I can fully understand the shock and devastation felt in the community today following this sickening incident.

He added: “Mrs Stevens was last seen alive in her house late on Saturday evening and I am awaiting the results of the post mortem.

“May touched the lives of many people living in this community as she was a long standing public servant teaching maths to pupils at the Boys’ Model as well as working at Newtownabbey Region College in recent years.

“This incident has left the Stevens’ family mourning the loss of a wife, mother and sister. Mrs Stevens was looking forward to becoming a grandmother.

“We take the issue of crime against older people extremely seriously and remain committed to putting those responsible before the courts.

We work to prevent such crimes, to catch those responsible for incidents which do occur and to help older people keep themselves and their home safe. We understand the effect that burglary can have on its victims and want to reassure the community that we are undertaking thorough and robust investigations into these crimes.”

DCI Montgomery said: “I am appealing for anyone who has any information about this incident to contact detectives in Musgrave Street on 101 Ext 17019, alternatively, information can also be provided about either incident to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”