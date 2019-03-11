Mother ran to son’s aid after paramilitary-style shooting

A mother ran to her son’s side after he was shot in both legs in a paramilitary style shooting.

Police said the woman heard her 25-year-old son’s cries of pain following the shooting in Lisfannon Park in Londonderry on Friday evening.

Bogside area (Google Earth)

PSNI Detectives investigating the attack said the man was shot a number of times at around 7.15pm on Friday.

He was taken from the scene to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

PSNI Inspector Cummings said: “The 25-year-old victim has sustained gun shot wounds to both legs in a sickening and vicious attack.

“He was targeted in a residential area in the early evening when children and families were going about their normal, every day lives.

“This is despicable and should not happen in a civilised society.”

Inspector Cummings added: “What makes this incident all the more shocking is that the victim’s own mother heard his cries of pain and ran to his aid.