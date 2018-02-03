Mount Zion House burglary

Upper Bann DUP MLA Carla Lockhart has condemned a burglary in the early hours of Saturday morning in the Edward Street area of Lurgan.

The burglary occurred some time after midnight at Mount Zion House and one suspect was seen making off to the Shankill area of Lurgan. At this stage no one has been apprehended or what has been taken identified but police are keen to talk to a heavy build male in his mid 30’s, with facial stubble and wearing dark clothing.

Speaking on the matter Carla Lockhart said, “This is a disgusting attack on Mount Zion House and one I unreservedly condemn. The building for many years has been used as a safe, shared space for children, young people and various charities and businesses. In the past it has also be utilised for social housing and this is an attack on the whole community.

I would urge anyone with any information to call the police on the non emergency number 101 and quote reference 19 of 03/02/18.

There has been a lot of burglaries in the area over the past number of months and I met with the Police this week to press for a dedicated anti burglary policing team within E District. There are far to many resources tied up in non essential administrative jobs and I believe we need to see the public protected from these thieves and an increased presence on the ground.”