MPs tackle Boris over Libyan media

MPs campaigning for compensation for victims of Libya-IRA terrorism have challenged the Foreign Secretary after the UK Ambassador in Libya appeared to contradict assurances he gave them about a solution last week.

The Foreign Office has responded by issuing a statement disavowing the comments.

The government has persistently refused to press Libya for compensation for UK IRA victims injured by semtex supplied by the late Col Gaddafi, despite German, American and French governments all securing compensation.

But after persistent campaigning by MPs and victims, last week UUP peer Lord Empey said that their most positive meeting yet with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnston had ended with assurances that the government would announce a new “declaration of government intent and proposals” in the next month.

However the Libyan Observer reported on Wednesday that the UK ambassador to Libya, Frank Baker, told Libyan authorities that only a few MPs - mainly from Northern Ireland - had been calling for £10bn of Col Gaddafi-linked assets frozen in the UK to be tapped for IRA victims.

The Libya Observer reported Mr Baker as saying: “Those MPs are few and it is difficult for such a decision to pass at the House of Commons.” He was quoted as saying that the UK had made no decision on the assets and that rumours on the UK’s stance were false.

But Lord Empey, whose private member’s bill aiming to tap the assets is gathering strong cross party support in Parliament, dismissed the comments, saying MPs immediately wrote to Mr Johnston to demand an explanation.

“Firstly the majority of the Parliamentary Support Group for IRA victims does not come from Northern Ireland nor from one party,” he said. “Secondly, we fully understand that the UN froze the assets and they cannot be reached without UN support.

“But equally, and the Libyans better get this, those assets cannot be unfrozen without UK support because of our veto at the UN security council.”

Lawyer Matt Jury of McCue & Partners, representing the victims, said the ambassador’s remarks are “belittling” to parliamentarians but that he may not be familiar with their campaigning over many years as he is only in post since February.

“Isn’t the role of an Ambassador to put his own country’s interests first?” he asked. “Instead, he’s sold the UK victims down the river and preempted and undermined our democratic process in the meantime. Who is he to tell Libya that Parliament won’t pass the Frozen Asset Bill?”

However a Foreign Office spokeswoman firmly rejected the comments attributed to Mr Baker. “The ambassador did not speak to the Libyan Observer, and the comments attributed to him are inaccurate and misleading,” she said.

“The UK Government remains committed to finding a just solution for victims of Qadhafi-sponsored IRA terrorism and continues to raise this at the highest levels with the Libyan authorities.”