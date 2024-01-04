A Belfast postmaster is urging the public not to boycott their local post office after an ITV drama prompted a social media backlash.

Over 14 years more than 700 Post Office sub-postmasters across the UK were wrongly accused of – and some convicted of and imprisoned for – theft, fraud and false accounting in their branches.

The Post Office refused to entertain the idea that the fault was with a new computer accounting system.

The Post Office scandal constituted a massive miscarriage of justice, and is now the subject of new ITV drama, Mr Bates Vs The Post Office.

East Belfast postmaster Gary Massey is concerned by some people on social media vowing to boycott post offices over the four-part ITV series Mr Bates Vs The Post Office.

Gary runs Castlereagh Post Office in Belfast and is appalled by the Horizon scandal and how many of his colleagues have been affected.

He said: “The ongoing Horizon Scandal has been described as the most widespread miscarriage of justice in UK history. It’s a huge wrong which needs to be righted quickly.

“Unfortunately, it has generated a lot of negative publicity towards Post Office Ltd and a number of people are threatening to boycott local post offices.

ITV Photo from the Mr Bates vs The Post Office series. Pictured are Amit Shah as Jas, Krupa Pattani as Sam, Iifan Huw Dafydd as Noel, Julie Hesmondhalgh as Suzanne, Toby Jones as Alan Bates, Monica Dolan as Jo, Will Mellor as Lee, and Shaun Dooley as Rudkin. Photo: PA.

“This will only impact local subpostmasters, not Post Office Ltd. We rely on the support of our loyal local customers, and we need them to continue to support their local post offices.”

He says postmasters are investors in their businesses and 98% of post offices are privately owned; many postmasters have their life savings in their business, and need the public’s continued support, he adds.

Gary said: “I've been a postmaster on the Castlereagh Road in Belfast for over 15 years. I've been welcomed into the community, and I'm treated as a local.

“This job can be financially challenging at times due to chronic under investment in the network by recent governments. However, it's an important part of the community and provides vital services to all my customers of all ages and backgrounds.”

Post Offices provide government services, banking services and postal services and some older customers also rely them for advice and help, he added.