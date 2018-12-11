Muckamore Abbey Hospital scandal: Families ‘disgusted’ at damning report

Families of patients at a specialist mental health and learning disability unit in Co Antrim that is subject to a major abuse probe have said they are “disgusted” following a damning report.

A criminal investigation into the abuse of vulnerable adults at Muckamore Abbey Hospital is continuing, with over 100 incidents having been reported to police.

CCTV footage shows patients being mistreated by staff at Muckamore, and includes violence.

The Belfast Trust commissioned a review of adult ‘safeguarding’ at Muckamore, the findings of which have now been made known to families.

The report, which has not been made public, found a series of failures including a culture of tolerating harm, a failure to follow safeguarding rules, and staff failing to speak out when CCTV footage captured patients being harmed, the BBC has reported.

The trust has again apologised to families, and said it accepts the findings of the review.

Billy Moore is chairman of the Society of Parents and Friends at Muckamore Abbey.

His brother, John, lived in Muckamore for over 50 years before he was moved to a facility in Co Armagh.

“I’m totally disgusted, and everyone in the Parents and Friends are disgusted,” he told the News Letter.

“I blame the leadership for allowing this to happen. We are totally disgusted and we’re assessing what the next step is. We’re seeking clarity from the Belfast Trust to get answers. We are hoping they will be open and honest with us.

“If a public inquiry is necessary, we will push for it.”

Mr Moore added: “If there was a minister in place, we would be seeking him or her to take charge. But there is no government here so where do you take it?”

Another family member, whose son has extreme learning difficulties, autism and epilepsy, told the BBC CCTV footage captures his son being punched in the stomach and swung around by the arm by members of staff.

“It’s time for heads to roll,” he told the broadcaster.

“I want proper accountability, I want people to be held to account and people to be sacked.”

The Belfast Trust said it “wholly and unreservedly apologised for the unacceptable behaviour of some members of staff, which is a matter of profound regret” during its meetings with families.

A spokesperson said: “The findings of the final report – which the trust fully accepts – highlighted that immediate improvements are required first and foremost in putting family carers and advocacy central within governance structures, in leadership and management, in adult safeguarding approaches, access to meaningful activities for patients, and physical health care.”

The chief executive of the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority, Olive Macleod, said she was “appalled” by the abuse.

“The safeguarding failures as described in this review are shocking,” she said.

“As a nurse, I am appalled that the most vulnerable in society were subjected to such degrading and inhumane treatment by fellow nurses and health care workers.”

CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION

In July, the existence of CCTV images showing staff abusing patients at the facility was revealed.

The footage is said to show patients being subjected to degrading and inhumane treatment, including violence.

The PSNI is being assisted in their investigation by the National Crime Agency. PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Jill Duffie confirmed to the News Letter last week that 132 incidents had been reported to police by the start of December, but declined to comment further since the probe into Muckamore Abbey is a “live investigation”.

To date, no charges have been brought forward.

The Belfast Trust has suspended at least 13 staff members.

The trust said that it is “completely supportive of and is co-operating fully with” the PSNI’s investigation but cannot comment on it.