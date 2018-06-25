Multiple assault allegations after incident say PSNI

Police are probing multiple allegations of assault after attending an incident in Lurgan at the weekend.

Police have asked for witnesses to the incident, which happened in the William St area at around 2am on Sunday morning (June24), to contact them.

A PSNI statement said: “Police were called to an ongoing incident, following which there have been multiple allegations of assault.

“If you were in the area and witnessed anything you think may be of any use to our ongoing investigation please contact Police by calling 101, quote ref 211 of 24/06/18.”