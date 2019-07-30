Multiple cars destroyed in arson attack

Multiple cars were destroyed in an arson attack in Londonderry last night, police say.

The attack happened in the Barrs Lane area shortly before midnight.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after an arson attack on a number of cars in Barrs Lane in Derry/Londonderry last night, Monday 29 July.

“At around 11.55pm it was reported that two cars parked in the area had been set on fire. Two other cars parked beside the burning cars also caught fire. Police and NIFRS attended and the fire was extinguished. All four cars were destroyed as a result of the incident.”

The spokesperson added: “Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact officers in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 2251 29/07/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”