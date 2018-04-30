Murder case suspect recaptured after six months

The PSNI have recaptured a violent suspect wanted in connection with murder who has been on the run for almost six months.

Charles Valliday was a remand prisoner who was unlawfully at large from Maghaberry Prison since 9 November 2017. He was returned to prison this afternoon.

Police previously appealed for information on his location but urged the public not to approach him as he has “a history of violence”.

He and his brother, James, failed to return to Maghaberry Prison in November 2017 after being given compassionate leave to go to a relative’s funeral.

James Valliday, 52, was arrested in the north Belfast area on 17 December 2017 and was returned to Maghaberry at that time.

PSNI Detective Inspector Darren McCartney said: “Officers from Antrim and Newtownabbey District, working in conjunction with detectives from the Serious Crime Branch, arrested a 46-year-old man at an address in the Springfarm area of Antrim at around 2pm today, Monday 30 April. “

Both men had been remanded in custody on charges surrounding the murder of Christopher Mackin, which occurred in Belfast on 1st March 2012.

Detective Inspector McCartney added: “I would like to thank members of the public who came forward with information following our appeal to locate Charles Valliday and James Valliday, which undoubtedly helped officers establish their whereabouts.”