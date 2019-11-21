Murder investigation launched after man, 68, found dead at home

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 68-year-old was found dead at his home in Bangor earlier this week.

Michael Kerr, known to friends and family as Mike, was found dead in Birch Drive on Tuesday evening.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 20th November 2019''Forensic experts and police at the scene on Birch Drive in Bangor Co. Down where the discovery of the body of a 68-year-old man on Tuesday evening. ''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The murder probe was launched following a post mortem, police said on Thursday.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said: “Michael Kerr, commonly referred to as Mike by friends and family, was found dead at his home in Bangor on Tuesday night and as a result of the post mortem examination I have launched a murder investigation.

“My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time and I am appealing to the public for information. I would particularly like to hear from anyone who knew Mr Kerr or who saw him in the days leading up to Tuesday, when his body was discovered. If you saw anything suspicious in the area, please let me know.”

The detective added: “Anyone who has any information which could assist my investigation should contact 101 or alternatively information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”