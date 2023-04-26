Murder investigation launched into death of man found unconscious outside pub in Rasharkin - PSNI name man

The PSNI say that sadly, the man was found unconscious at the back of licensed premises in the Main Street area died just over one week later, on Monday 24 April.

In a statement the PSNI say the deceased as Paul Francis O’Boyle.

Paul, who was also known as ‘Fez’, was 58-years-old and from Rasharkin in Co Antrim.

Rasharkin Main Street - Google maps.jpeg

Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey said: “A 56-year-old man was arrested this morning, 26 April, on suspicion of murder, and remains in custody at this time.

“Our enquiries continue, and I’m keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to please come forward.

"Please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1944 of 16/04/2023”