Murder probe after man dies in Belfast

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following a man’s death in east Belfast.

The 29-year-old died in Titania Street in the Cregagh Road area shortly after midnight.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are being questioned, the PSNI said.

Councillor Sonia Copeland has called on anyone with information to contact the police immediately.

“I was shocked to learn of the overnight death of a man at a house in Titania Street,” she said.

“This is a dreadful event to happen in what is a quiet residential area and I would like to express my condolences to the dead man’s family.

“I know that a police investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of this man’s death, and I ask anyone who can assist the police in their investigations to come forward immediately and provide the Police with any information they have,” the Ulster Unionist representative added.