The discovery of a man’s body at a house near Ballymena is now being treated as murder, police have said.

An investigation was launched after a man’s body was found at a house in Glenwherry around 1pm on Tuesday.

A BBC report last night suggested the man had been shot prior to the grim discovery at the property on Church Road.

The PSNI said enquiries were being made by detectives from the Major Investigation Team to establish the circumstances of the death.