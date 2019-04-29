Murder probe after man stabbed at house

The Co Antrim village of Crumlin has been rocked by a multiple weekend stabbing incident which left one man dead and three others injured.

Police said the man who died yesterday morning was aged 21 but no other details have been released.

Two other men and a woman were also taken to hospital as a result of injuries received at a property in Cairn Walk in the early hours of Saturday.

Last night four men, aged between 19 and 29, who were arrested in connection with the incident were still being questioned by police.

In an initial statement, Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “Police responded along with the NIAS (NI Ambulance Service). Three men aged in their 20s and a woman were taken to hospital. Two of the men remain in hospital, one of them is in a critical condition.”

Yesterday afternoon, in an updated report, DI Griffin said: “Sadly, the man died this morning as a result of his injuries. Four men aged 19, 24, 25 and 29 are in custody in connection with the incident.”

She added: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the Cairn Walk area at around 2.50am yesterday morning (Saturday) ... to contact detectives by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 141 of 27/04/19.”

One neighbour who spoke to the BBC said she could see a woman making a frantic phone call outside the property, “screaming down the phone ‘somebody help me, somebody help me’.”

Crumlin SDLP councillor Thomas Burns described the incident as “shocking,” and said his thoughts were with the family of the dead man and those injured.

Mr Burns also said the violence at Cairn Walk was not reflective of the Crumlin community.

“It is not the image of Crumlin that we want to see. It is not a true picture of Crumlin,” he said.