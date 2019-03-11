Murder probe after woman’s body found in Belfast

Polive have launched a murder investigation after the body of a 53-year-old woman was discovered in east Belfast last night.

Detectives from PSNI Major Investigations Team are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and are treating it as murder.

The body was found at a property in Whincroft Way in the Braniel estate.

A 42-year-old man’s been arrested and remains in custody at this time. A post mortem examination is due to be carried out.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.