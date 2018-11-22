Murder probe: Arrest after man found dead in Ballymena

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 40-year-old man was been found murdered in a house in Ballymena.

The victim was discovered at a property in Devenagh Court in the Co Antrim town this afternoon.

Forensic teams and PSNI officers at the scene of the murder at Devenagh Court, Ballymena

A 53-year-old woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter McKenna, who is leading the investigation, said: “The death was reported to us at 3pm this afternoon. A post mortem examination has yet to take place but, at this time, I am treating this as murder.

“My thoughts go out to the victim’s family at this tragic time.

“I want to appeal to anyone who has any information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 732 of 22/11/18.”

PSNI

