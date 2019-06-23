Murder probe: PSNI arrest four suspects

Detectives investigating the murder of a 50-year-old man in Coulson Avenue area of Lisburn have arrested four people.

They were three men aged 49,32 and 28 and a 28-year-old woman are being questioned. All four people were arrested in the Lisburn area.

Police have carried out two searches ongoing in Lisburn and a number of items have been seized.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “The 50-year-old was found in his living room at around 8.45pm on Friday night, 21 June. A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of his death.”