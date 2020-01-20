Murder victim ‘gentle and kind’, says heartbroken fiancee

The fiancee of a man who was found fatally wounded on a towpath in Co Armagh last week has described him as the “weetest, gentlest, selfless and kind person.”

Nathan Gibson, 25, was found dead on a towpath near Lake Road, Craigavon on Thursday.

Police launched a murder investigation following his death.

Mr Gibson’s fiancee, Joanna Black, described their plans for the future in a heartbreaking social media post over the weekend.

She described how she and Mr Gibson had planned “2020 to be our best year yet”, how they had planned to visit Legoland and organise their wedding.

She continued: “You were the most sweetest, gentlest, selfless and kind person I could have ever meet with a heart of gold, the kindness and support shown to me the last few days by all the many people whose lives you touched shows just what a wonderful person you were.”

She described Mr Gibson as her “soul mate” and “first and only ever love”.

“I know you would be so proud of me and I’m going to continue to make you proud everyday in every way, your legacy lives on in John and I know you are forever looking down on us,” she added.