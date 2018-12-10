Murder victim was ‘decent chap who kept to himself’

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of the murder of 29-year-old Padraig Fox in Newcastle, Co Down over the weekend.

Detectives from PSNI’s Major Investigation Team launched a murder investigation after the body of Mr Fox was discovered in the Burrendale Park Road area in the town.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter McKenna, who is leading the investigation, said: “Police received a report at 1:45pm on Saturday 8 December that the body of a man had been discovered at a flat.”

After a post mortem examination on Sunday, Mr McKenna said he was treating the death as murder.

A funeral notice for Mr Fox said he had died suddenly in Newcastle and was the “dearly beloved son of Marie and cherished brother of Francine, Sean and Stacey RIP”.

It added that his death is “deeply regretted by his sorrowing mother, sisters, brother, dad Mark, nieces, nephews and entire family circle”.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be confirmed.

Sinn Fein councillor John Rice said the Fox family had lived in Castlewellan for some years and that Mr Fox had moved into Newcastle in the past year or so.

“This is particularly sad for the family in the mouth of Christmas,” he said.

“Paidraig was a regular guy in Castlewellan who kept to himself. He was part of a Christian church group in Newcastle and was a decent chap.”

Mr Rice said he had spoken to Paidraig’s uncle on Sunday.

“They were devastated to be honest. They were waiting for the results of the post-mortem at that time.”

He described the murder as “horrific”.

On Monday morning detectives announced they had arrested a 26-year-old on suspicion of murder, later revealing they had also arrested a 21-year-old on the same grounds.

By Monday evening police said they had been granted an additional 36 hours to question the 26-year-old and that the 21-year-old remains in custody.

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Rogan said: “There is shock in the local community and right across the constituency on hearing this shocking news.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with the family of this young man. I would urge anyone with information to bring it to the PSNI.”

Newcastle-based SDLP MLA Colin McGrath said that the news was a ”chilling tragedy, especially at Christmas time”.

He added: “The death in Newcastle will come as a complete shock to the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased at this time.”

Local SDLP Councillor Laura Devlin added: “I would urge anyone with any information to let the police know. A family will be dealing with this tragic news in the days leading up to Christmas and that will be just awful.”

Police have appealed for information on tel 101 quoting reference number 712 8/12/18 or anonymously on independent charity Crimestoppers tel 0800 555 111.